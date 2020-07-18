Statement from Subversify

The current staff at Subversify would like to issue an apology to a former staff member and founding father of this magazine, who would like to remain anonymous at this time.

It appears the unauthorized use of his likeness has brought him issues in his personal and professional life that was not intended by this magazine. We will do whatever we can to make sure such breaches do not occur again.

We here at Subversify still strongly believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and we will not be removing any quality articles owned by our magazine, or any property that is not the sole right of single entities.

Please address all future concerns to editors@subversify.com.